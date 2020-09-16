OSWEGO — Douglas W. Sackman, 71, of Oswego, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Crouse Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Rockville Centre, New York, and was the son of the late M. Douglas and Ruth Niehsner Sackman.
Mr. Sackman was a 1974 graduate of SUNY Oswego and Veteran of the United States Army. He had been employed as an operator at the City of Oswego Wastewater Treatment for more than 30 years until his retirement.
Doug was a loving husband and father. His greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends. His home was always open to anyone and everyone was welcome.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (Schrader) Sackman of Oswego; two daughters, Elizabeth (Jacob Tomlinson) Sackman of Washington, DC, and Gretchen (Dustin) Hanley of Minetto; one son, Christian Sackman of Oswego, Maria Sackman of Florida; one brother, Geoffrey (Joan) Sackman of St. Augustine, Florida; four sisters, Barbara Sackman of South Deerfield, Massachusetts; Ellie Anderson of Greenfield, Massachusetts; Christine (Len) Pogorzala of Ithaca, New York; and Maggie (Phil Guerin) Sackman of Salem, New Hampshire; four grandchildren, John Russell, Damian Sackman, Alessa Sackman and Meara Hanley; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.
Contributions may be made to the Oswego Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126, and Blessings in a Backpack, 120 W. Fifth St., Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
