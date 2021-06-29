Douglas Laurent, 66, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on June 25, 2021.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Walter “Popeye” and Dorothy (Pug) Laurent.
He retired from Laborers Union Local 633.
Doug enjoyed golfing, working on his classic mustang, rebuilding car engines and attending motor sport racing events. He loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time at his friends garages. He defined the meaning of a motor head.
He is survived by a son, Eric (Jean) Laurent, and grandchildren Hope and Faith Laurent, all of Connellsville, Pennsylvania; his girlfriend, Gail Davis of Oswego; three sisters, Kristy (Jamerson) Potter of New Haven, Kathleen (Joe) Miceli of Oswego, and Denise (Carmen) Guinta of Minetto; two brothers, Barry Laurent of Oswego and Gordon (Shannon) Laurent of Oswego; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Ann (Laurent) Griffin.
Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
