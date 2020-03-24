MASSENA – Douglas J. Loveland, 77, of 432 Leslie Road, passed Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side.
Doug was born April 5, 1942 in Watertown, New York, the son of the late Clarence and Helen (Bancroft) Loveland and was a graduate of Watertown High School. On July 16, 1988, he married Jane M. Doughty in Virginia Beach, Virginia. After high school, Doug entered the US Navy, where he served for five years.
During his time away out of the Navy, he worked for a telephone company. He re-enlisted in 1975 and continued to serve his country until his honorable discharge on February 28, 1993. He was a member of Fulton Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed fishing and ham radios.
Doug is survived by his wife, Jane; his children, Douglas J. Jr, Helen, Kimberly, and Michelle, all of Virginia; his stepsons, Paul of Central Square and Rick of New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Johnny, Patricia, Devin, and Alisa, all of Virginia, and Kendra of Fulton; his great grandchildren, Jayden of Fulton and Marceline of Virginia; his sisters, Elaine of Ballston Spa and Diane of Texas; his brothers, Clarence of Watertown, Terry and Jerry of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Thomas.
At his request, his cremated remains will be interred at sea by the US Navy. There will be no local services. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Fulton Amateur Radio Club.Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
