Douglas George Rupert, 94, of Summerville, Florida, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022. Born in Massena, NY, he lived in Fulton, NY before moving to Florida in 1972.
Doug worked many jobs as a mason and land cleaning, as well as owning his own rental store in Florida.
He was an Army Veteran and was in the Korean War. He is survived by his children; Douglas, Daniel, Donald, Darlene, Diane, Donna, Dennis, and Darryl, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Dorothy Ryan.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Frances, and his second wife, Violet; his sisters Rita Pachoud and Doris Green; his grandson, James Rupert and great-granddaughter Kendall Libbey.
