CENTRAL SQUARE — Dorothy M. Roland, 100, of Central Square, New York, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Manor at Seneca Hill in Volney.
Born in the village of Mexico, she was the daughter of the late William and Addie Shurtliffe Haig.
Dorothy was a graduate of Mexico Academy High School.
She retired from the Oswego County Department of Social Services in 1983.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Donald Roland in 2003.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary Susan Roland; one son, Paul David (Amy) Roland; one grandson, Jacob A. (Daniela) Roland; one granddaughter, Dorey A. (Frank) Roland-Savio; a great-grandson, Marquis Drummond; two great-great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a longtime communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Oswego.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., #1542 Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
