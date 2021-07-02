OSWEGO — Dorothy M. Kenyon, 92, a lifelong resident of Oswego, died at her home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 surrounded by her devoted family. She was the daughter of the late Francis & Edith (Haley) Boyer. She was a parishioner of St. John’s and Our Lady of Perpetual Help churches. She had been employed with Cyclotherm where she met her husband, Donald, and then became a fulltime mother of six children.
Mom was a woman of deep faith who preached by both word and example. She was the definition of selflessness. She taught the value of family, kindness, and compassion. Her gentle spirit was a blessing to anyone who met her. She was known to light holy candles in her kitchen for anyone in need. She was truly an inspiration to all on how to live life well.
Her main passion was her family and she loved every moment spent together. Her heart and her home were always open. She provided our family with a life filled with love and happiness. Memories of picnics at Fair Haven, days at the camp, trips to Old Forge and the Amish Country, holidays together, molasses cookies, cinnamon rolls, fudge, playing checkers and family gatherings will forever be in our minds and hearts. Mom has been a blessing to us all and will be dearly missed.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Donald, and two sisters, Eleanor Parker and Frances Kray. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Jeffrey) Botting of Oswego, Michael (Ann) Kenyon of Phoenix, Lorraine (Ronald) Molinari of Oswego, Sr. Ann Kenyon, OSF of Fayetteville, Mary (Timothy) Annal of Oswego and Matthew (Maura) Kenyon of Oswego; 14 grandchildren, Eric Botting, Sarah Driscoll, Amanda Carney, Shannon Kenyon, Joshua, Nathan and Ryan Molinari, Haley, Jacob, Benjamin and Isaac Annal, Thomas, Meghan and Michael Kenyon; 10 great-grandchildren (and counting!); three siblings, Evelyn (Jack) Hennessey, Edward (Terry) Boyer and James (Peggy) Boyer; and several nieces and nephews.
In the words of our Mom, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” for all the love, support and kindness that has been shown to our family during this difficult time.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto. Facemasks will be required.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CNY Hospice or Trinity Catholic School.
