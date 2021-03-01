Dorothy J. Hollister

Dorothy Jane Hollister, 86, of Mexico passed away Saturday Feb. 27, 2021 in her home surrounded by family.
Jane was born May 31, 1934 in Mexico. She lived most of her life in Mexico and attended schools there.
Jane worked for several years in the Mexico High School. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in Florida. Jane had a love for music. She sang in the church choir for many years and took part in musicals at every opportunity.
After the death of her husband, Jane came to live with her granddaughter, Amber, who took great pride in caring for her. During this time Jane had multiple loving caregivers; Stephanie, Megan, Michelle, Jessica, Rochelle, Britny and April.
Jane is survived by her three sons; Jerry, Dana and Marty, a daughter Karen and two cousins, Marianne Brooks and Nancy Williams. She also leaves behind two nieces Debbie Buske and Barbara Ellis. Jane is survived by her grandchildren: Laura Iyampillai, Cali Eddy, Jason Bogdan, Chad and Collin Crouse, Amber Skotnicki, Lindsay Price, Samantha and Megan Hollister, and multiple great grand-children.
Jane was pre-deceased by her husband John, her parents Henry and Dorothy Martens; her grandchildren Shannon and Frank, her sister Ann Kirk and her beloved aunt, Helen Martens.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Harter Funeral Home, located at 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Spring Interment will be in the Mexico Village Cemetery.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
Commented