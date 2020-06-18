Dorothy “Dottie” Shippee (Hall) died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 11, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was 88 years old but would tell you otherwise so as not to be treated differently because of her age.
Dottie is survived by her brother, George (Marge) Hall; her sons Thomas (Mary Lou), Timothy (Brenda), Terry; and her daughters Karen (Jeff) and Elizabeth (Joe); 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Charlie.
She was predeceased by her husband Orin (Skip) Shippee, and her parents Howard S. Hall and Clara Eccleston Hall.
Dottie was born on Aug. 17, 1931, in Carthage, New York, to Clara (Eccleston) and Howard S. Hall. She graduated from Carthage Senior High School in 1948 and met Skip in the same year. After a year at SUNY Geneseo studying Library Science, Dottie left college to marry Skip in 1950. Together, they raised a family of five children and enjoyed the many adventures three boys and two girls would bring. Dottie and Skip spent many years with their family at Lake Bonaparte, New York, where they built a lake house, which seemed to expand along with the family over the years. At the lake, Dottie shared her love of swimming, sailing, boating, waterskiing, bird watching, and gardening with her family. She instilled a love of nature and adventure in her grandchildren.
Dottie’s interests were wide and varied. In the late 1940’s Dottie was a telephone operator, and later became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the Northern Oswego County Ambulance Corps (NOCA), a role she loved. She owned and operated Kamargo Kennels where she raised AKC pedigree Collies and Shelties as an international breeder. Upon retirement, she and Skip golfed frequently and sailed all over Southern Florida with their sailing club from Windmill Village in Punta Gorda, Florida. Always an avid learner, Dottie became quite tech-savvy enlisting the family to join Facebook and dominating Words with Friends. She certainly enjoyed the friendly competition of a good card game and looked forward to winning against family and friends. Dottie’s quick wit and humor were enjoyed by many and will be missed by all who were blessed to call her Mom, Grandma, Aunt, Sister, Cousin, and Friend.
A private, family memorial will be held at Dottie’s beloved Lake Bonaparte at a later date.
Commented