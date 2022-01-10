Dorothy A. Gregway

Dorothy A. (Quigley) Gregway, 87, of Oswego, NY, passed away at St. Luke Residential Care Facility on Jan. 6, 2022.
The daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Joyce) Quigley, Dorothy was the fourth child and first daughter of 12 children. She was born and raised in Curling, Corner Brook, Newfoundland. After completing high school, Dorothy went to St. John’s Newfoundland where she completed her studies to become an RN at St. Clare’s Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, she and a friend took nursing jobs at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago, Dorothy met her former husband, William Gregway. They married and moved back to Oswego, NY where they raised their family of five children.
Dorothy worked as an RN for 40 years at local hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.
Her greatest love was her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Bernadette Schuffenecker (Robert), Audrey Taylor (Jason), Thomas Gregway (Michelle), Jeanne Marie Abernathy (Sean) and Kathleen Donnelly; her grandchildren: Jay Holland (Kelsey), Samantha Schuffenecker, Corey Schuffenecker (Jessica), Patrick Holland, Mary-Kate Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Evan Gregway, Andrew Gregway, Mark Schuffenecker, Peter Taylor, Erin Abernathy, Gweneth Donnelly and Margot Donnelly and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several siblings and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the seventh floor at St. Luke for the kind, compassionate care they gave to Dorothy.
A calling hour will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5-6 p.m., at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, NY.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 50 E. Mohawk St., Oswego, NY.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Dorothy’s memory be sent to Trinity Catholic School, 115 East 5th St., Oswego, NY 13126.
