OSWEGO — Doris L. McHale, 94, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lena (Thurston) Gorman. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and had attended Oswego State.
She was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family, friends and her dog.
Doris was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church and the Legion of Mary.
She was a member of Gloria Stevens and was a longtime member of the YMCA.
Doris was on the Oswego Hospital Auxiliary Board, loved to travel, her trips to the casino and enjoyed walking. She enjoyed watching golf and the SU Men’s Basketball team
Surviving are her two daughters, Colleen McHale of Oswego and Maureen (Donald Young) McHale of Tullahoma, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Ellen Tonkin, Kevin Comerford, John Musico and Matthew Musico; five great-grandchildren; and her dog, Maggie.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, husband, John “Jack” McHale and her daughter, Jeannine McHale Babcock.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from St. Mary’s Church.
Face masks are required for the service due to NYS Mandates.
Entombment will be in All Saints’ Mausoleum.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Chuch, 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126 or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
Commented