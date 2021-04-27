Doris I. Wiggins, 96, of Stryker Homes, Auburn, passed away on April 22, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital with family by her side.
Doris was born in Oswego, New York on July 15, 1924 and was the last of seven children to the late George L. and Marion Laurent Johnson.
As a child she resided in the town of Oswego until her marriage to her husband Gene Wiggins. At this time, they moved to the Owasco/Niles area where they were off to start the farm Gene dreamed of having and to build the family that Doris always had her heart set on. Her heart was content with being surrounded by her loving children, family, and friends.
After the sale of the farm, the family moved to Park Place in Auburn where she resided for 39 years. Her home became a nurturing place where family and friends would very often pass through to enjoy her unconditional love and delicious meals. She truly cherished her moments with her sweet grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was also a place where she found joy in planting her flowers.
Doris’ devout faith in Jehovah God was the cornerstone to her life. She was always dedicated to learning more about the promises of Jehovah and sharing His truth of the Resurrection and Paradise Earth with family, friends, and strangers alike. Many that knew her would attest that Jehovah’s grace shined through Doris in the way she treated others.
Doris is survived by her son, Gerald (Grace) Wiggins; her daughter, Christine (Robert) Vogel; her daughter-in-law Patti Wiggins; her grandchildren, Kimberly Mayorga, Gayle (Carl) Rizzo, Billy (Amy) Temple, Tracie (KJ) Obenchain, Jerry Jr. (Casey), Jeff (Tammy), Melissa, and Amy Wiggins, Chelsey (Vince) Bergami and Adam Vogel (Shavon); great-grandchildren, Noel (Chris), John, Larry, Carolina, April, Justus, Cheyenne, Ian, Stephanie (Steve), Emily, Giovani and Emilio; her great-great-grandchildren, Julianna, Sadie, Natalie, Beau and Amelia; and many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters from the congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Wiggins; her daughter, Dale Fletcher; her sons, Timothy and Gordon Wiggins; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Wiggins; her great-granddaughter, Heather Lardeo; and her siblings all of Oswego, sisters Rose, Jeanette and Evelyn and brothers Wesley, Leroy and Paul.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn and are incomplete at this time.
Remembrances in Doris’ name may be made to the Kingdom Hall, 2468 Willowbrook Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences: whitechapelfh.com.
