Doris E. Upcraft, 88, of Scriba passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Evelyn Ladd and Charles Barbeau.
Doris worked 19 years at the Oswego County Savings Bank. She retired in 2006 from the Town of Scriba as Highway Department Clerk after 40 years of service. She was a longtime member of the Lycoming United Methodist Church and was a life member of the Lake City Victoria Eastern Star.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Clyde Upcraft, and sister-in-law, Beverly Girard. Doris and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and kind heart.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Darlene Upcraft, Joyce (Tom Bullard) Upcraft and Vicky (Michael) Barry, all of Scriba, seven grandchildren, Kevin (Corinne) Upcraft, Andrea Bullard, Brittany Bullard, Tia Bullard, Tami Bullard, Andrea (Derek Boschert) Barry, Michael (Ashley) Barry, Jr., and two greatgrandchildren, Jacob Upcraft and Matthew Upcraft.
Family members would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers that made Mrs. Upcraft comfortable for the past few years.
Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home with a service to follow at 4 p.m.
Spring burial will be in North Scriba Cemetery.
