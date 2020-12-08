Doris Duffer

SCRIBA — Doris “Mickey” Duffer, 86, of Scriba, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.
She was born May 4, 1934 in New Bremen, New York to Francis and Alice Mason Duffer. Mickey was a dedicated employee at the Nestle Company in Fulton for 32 years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed listening to classic country and western music.
Mickey is survived by her children, Pam (Ron) Jacobson of Pulaski, Timothy Boyce of Fulton and Lynn Boyce of Pulaski; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-, great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Michael Boyce; her grandson, Ryan Wallis; her great-grandson, Cole Dolbear; her brother, Arthur Duffer; and two sisters, Shirley Berrus and Betty Duffer.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.
Funeral services are private.
