Doris Dimon, 75, of Mexico passed on June 15, 2020.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Flossie (Burghardt) McLymond.
Doris was a custodian for Mexico Academy Schools for more than 23 years.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards and she loved the famous John Wayne.
Doris is survived by her son, Scott Dimon Sr. of Oswego; her brother, Mic McLymond of Mexico; three grandsons, Scott Dimon Jr., John Dimon and Ryan Dimon; and three great-grandchildren, James Dimon, Thomas Dimon- and Amelia Dimon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her son Ronald Frye and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, in Mexico Village Cemetery at 11 am.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
