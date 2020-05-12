Doretta Jean Shants, 94, formerly of Baldwinsville and Fulton passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the St. Luke Health Services Nursing Home, Oswego.
Born in Leeds, Ontario, Canada, Doretta was the daughter of the late Harold and Eva Gray. She was the widow of Warren W. Shants who died in 2000. Doretta was employed as a painter at the former Syracuse China Co. and for several years she was a self-employed hairdresser. Doretta liked crafts, travelling, her home and yard, but she especially enjoyed her family and researching family history. In addition to her husband and parents Doretta was predeceased by 4 sisters Elsie Murzyn, Marion Ellithorpe, Doris Younis, and Geraldine Holt, and a brother Kenneth Gray. Surviving are son Terry (Carol) Shants of Baldwinsville, a brother Gerald Gray, 4 grandchildren Derek (Karrie) Shants, Amy White, Justin (Tina) Levin, and Zachary (Emily) Levin, 3 great grandchildren Haley Shants, Ellie Levin, and Sylvia Levin, several nieces and nephews. Service will be private with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com
