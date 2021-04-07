GASTONIA, North Carolina — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Donovan Karl Dunsmoor, 22, at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 as a result of Covid 19.
Donovan was born on the 6th of June, 1998 in Syracuse, New York to Bernice K. Dunsmoor and Roy E. Parkhurst III. He was a 2016 graduate of Hunter Huss High School. He went on to attend Gaston College and UNCC, where he received both an Electrical Engineering and a Computer Engineering Degree. He was employed with AeroTek as a technician, and contracted to work at Campbell’s Snacks, located in Charlotte, North Carolina. He had previously worked at Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., Morganton, as a Maintenance Technician I.
Donovan had an extremely special relationship with his mom. He was the calm to her storm and could comfort her by just his presence. He treasured spending time with his family playing countless hours of crazy outside games, bon fires, card games and traveling. He loved gaming on the computer where he had many friends that he made memories with and shared unforgettable moments. Donovan also enjoyed spending time growing closer and strengthening his relationship with his girlfriend, Sarah Manka.
Donovan was predeceased in death by his maternal grandparents, Bryant and Leona Dunsmoor; his paternal grandfather, Roy E. Parkhurst II; and his cousin, Justin Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Bernice Robinson and step-dad Alan Robinson; his father, Roy E. Parkhurst III; his grandmother, Sharon Moore; his sister, Alisha; his brother, Wyatt; his aunts and uncles, Vera and Geoff, Betty, Leona and Dennis, Heidi and Mike, Emily, Missy and Ron, and Debbie and Dave; and all of his cousins.
Donovan was so loved and will be so missed by our old YC family, our RCS family and our New York family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent on behalf of Donovan K. Dunsmoor, to any United States Veterans Organization.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2916 Union Road Gastonia, North Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday, April 10, with a celebration of life service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Funeral Home. There will also be burial services in Oswego, New York, at a later date.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home; a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Online condolences: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Commented