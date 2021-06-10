Donna M. Coates

NEW HAVEN — Donna Mae Simons Coates, 72, of New Haven, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Smyrna, New York. Donna was a 1971 graduate of SUNY Upstate Medical Center as an X-ray technician. She married John C. Coates on Dec. 29, 1973.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Lillian Simons, and brother Jared Simons.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children, Heather E. Bell of Liverpool, Vanessa L. Coates of Mexico, and Serena D. Hunter of Liverpool; grandchildren, Meghan Bell, Harrison Hunter, Theodore Hunter, and Anastasia Hunter; sister, Kay Winton; and brothers, Steven Simons, Mike Simons and Ralph Simons.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville.
A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m.
