Donna Lee Howard

Donna Lee “Flakey” Howard passed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Pittsburgh home of her daughter, Darci Lynn Reilly. At her death, she was surrounded by the love of Darci, her grandchildren, Andalushia Arlene and Declan Davis, and with her beloved Megger Pupper curled beside her.
Donna had recently relocated to Pittsburgh from Kernersville North Carolina to be cared for by her family after a fierce, five-year battle with cancer. Her decades-long partner in life, Richard W. Tittus, preceded her in death on April 5.
Donna was born on Nov. 25, 1942, in Fulton, New York. Daughter of the late George E. and Arlene B. Davis, she graduated from Oswego High School before attending Bryant & Stratton Business School.
Donna began her career in customer service with Mohawk Airlines in 1966. She retired from USAir after a 30-year career that gave her the opportunity to travel the world and remain closely connected with her family and friends.
Her love of travel continued after retirement and even after her cancer diagnosis when she traveled to Australia with friends, went skydiving in upstate New York, and took several European trips with her daughter and grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her devoted daughter, Darci Lynn Reilly, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her son, Brett D. Rhoades, Oswego, New York; her stepchildren, Dawn M. Grants, Wilmington, North Carolina, and David A. Tittus (Deb), Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren Andalushia and Declan Reilly, Pittsburgh; loving family member Deborah Connolly (Timothy), Hannibal, New York; spiritual guide and healing comfort dog, Megger Pupper; and countless friends that were bonded as family.
Forever keep the one and only Donna Lee “Flakey” in your review mirror knowing that she is now truly “Right and Wonderful.”
Into my heart an air that kills
From yon far country blows:
What are those blue remembered hills,
What spires, what farms are those?
That is the land of lost content,
I see it shining plain,
The happy highways where I went
And cannot come again.
A.E. Housman
Commented