Donna L. Allen, 83, of Fulton died April 12 (Easter Sunday) at Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, California.Donna was a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York. She was born January 21, 1937, to the late Irving and Helen (Schnoepel) Galusha.Donna graduated from Fulton high school in 1954, and was valedictorian of her senior class. She attended Cornell University, Syracuse University and graduated from Oswego State. Donna taught in the Fulton school district. She was a co-owner and operator of Koski insurance agency in Fulton until her retirement in 1997.Donna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alfred Allen of Fulton, her sister Nancy Thomas of Reston, Virginia, her four children, Gail Garrow of Loon Lake, New York, Lynne (Robert) Hunter of Lake Placid, New York, Susan (Paul) Talwar of Jacksonville, Florida, Scott (Corinne) Allen of Pacific Grove, California, and her 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Donna was predeceased by her sister, Helen Devitt of San Antonio, Texas, her brother, James Galusha of Rochester, New York, and her son-in-law Mark Garrow of Loon Lake, New York.Donna was an avid reader, puzzle solver and iPad junkie. She was also a member of the Oswego Country Club and a golfer. She was a long-time member and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church in Fulton.Due to current events, services will be held at a later date. A future announcement will be made for calling hours and funeral services and burial at Mount Adnah Cemetery in Fulton.
