Donald R. Patrick Sr.

FULTON — Donald Richard Patrick Sr., 88, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego, New York. He was born on Sept. 10, 1932 to Percy Edward Patrick Sr. and Pearl Helen Ingersoll.
Despite his tendency toward sea-sickness and inability to swim, in 1951, at the young age of 19 he joined the United States Navy to serve his country in the Korean War. Most of his service was spent as an electrician, on the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Philippine Sea (CV-47). He served four years of active duty and went on to serve another four years in the Naval Reserves.
While attending boot camp at the Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago, Illinois, Don met the love of his life, Rosemary Panzica. After a brief courtship they married on Aug. 30, 1952, in Chicago and were together for 64 years, until her death on Dec. 18, 2016.
After his military service, in 1955, Don began his own electrical business, Patrick’s Electric, Inc. He spent his life serving the city of Fulton and surrounding areas as a Licensed Master Electrician, also working with Patrick Brothers Contractors, a business started and owned by his two brothers, Percy and Kenneth. Don also served for 30 years on the Electrical Board for the city of Fulton.
He was a life member and past commander of the American Legion Post No. 587 in Fulton and later served in the roles of chaplain and treasurer. In September 2018, along with 79 other veterans, he fulfilled a long-time dream and attended the Honor Flight Syracuse, Mission 12. He and other veterans boarded an early morning flight to Washington DC, to visit the many national monuments dedicated to honor the service of veterans, like himself.
Beside his dedication to military service and veteran activities, Don participated in many hobbies in his lifetime. Among them were dancing, bowling (he was inducted as a member of Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame), roller-skating, and camping (he was a long-time member of the Thunderbird Trailer Club). He was also a devoted fan of Syracuse basketball.
In addition to his wife Rosemary, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Patrick Sr., his grandson, Samuel J. Young, and his four siblings, Percy Patrick Jr., Kenneth Patrick, Sr., Pearl (Patrick) Hilling, and Patsy (Patrick) Oliver.
He is survived by two sons, Don (Melissa) Patrick, Jr. and Jack Patrick, of Fulton, New York, and two daughters, Diana Young of Baldwinsville, New York, and Kimberly Raymond of Cicero, New York; as well as 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and his beloved cat, Smokey.
Calling hours are 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton.
Private funeral services will be held on Veterans Day with U.S. Navy honors and burial in Minetto Cemetery, Minetto, NY. COVID-19 precautions will be in effect.
The family asks that contributions are made to the Fulton American Legion Post 587, 67 Dewey Drive, Fulton, NY 13069 or to Honor Flight of Syracuse, P.O. Box 591, Syracuse, NY 13209 in remembrance of Donald Patrick, Sr.
