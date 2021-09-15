Donald F. Swan, 66 of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at his home following a long illness.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Robert and Rose Sperino Swan.
Mr. Swan was educated in Oswego schools and was graduate of the Oswego High School.
He had been employed with Alcan and Novelis for 43 years until his retirement.
Mr. Swan is survived by “His Lady” Delina West with whom he resided, one son Joshua Swan of Oswego, one stepdaughter Keri West of Oswego, one stepson Jacob West of Delaware, two brothers, David Swan, Robert (Amy) Swan, Jr. both of Oswego, several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his babies Bella and Bruno.
Calling hours will be Saturday September 18, from 11AM-2PM followed by a service at 2PM the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to the Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit, One Children’s Circle Syracuse, NY 13210.
