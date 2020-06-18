VOLNEY — Donald F. Samson, 86 of Volney, New York, passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse.
Mr. Samson was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Harold and Flora Samson. He remained a lifelong resident of Volney and was also a snowbird of Florida where he and his wife wintered for more than 20 years.
Mr. Samson was a United States Veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Carpenter’s Local No. 747, Oswego after 25-plus years of service. Mr. Samson was a horse racing fan and enjoyed playing pin pong, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and pool. He was also an avid reader.
Mr. Samson was predeceased by his brothers, Neil and James Samson.
He was survived by his wife of 38 years Almeda Samson of Volney; his children, Eric (Pam) Samson of Texas, Teresa (Alan) Cady of Fulton, Ronnie Samson of Idaho, Terry (Chuck) VanBuren of Fulton, Dennis (Joann) Samson of Volney, Donna McKnight of Texas, Kelly (Paul) Bristow of Iowa, Scott (Tracy) Samson of Oswego, Deana (Ian) Levine of Burnt Hills, New York; Karen (Mark) Zeske of Texas, Kathleen Broderick of Red Creek, New York; Charles (Judy) Dillabough of Texas, and Raymond (Marsha) Dillabough of West Monroe, New York; siblings Harold (Rose) Samson of California, Ellen Woodruff of Volney, Edna Taylor of Arizona, Howard (Joan) Samson of Volney, and Shirley (Rick) Samson of Kansas; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held privately at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery, Oswego Town, New York.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.
