Donald C. Snow, 88, of Baldwinsville, formerly of Cato, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Syracuse. He was born in Baldwinsville, son of the late George Snow, and Mildred Socia Snow. He was an Army Veteran, having served from 1953-1955. He retired from Crouse Hinds in Syracuse as an engineer. He enjoyed fishing, his home on the river in Baldwinsville, Tuesday breakfast with his brother Kenny, and Sunday dinners with his family. There was nothing he could not fix and had the patience of a saint. Don was a founding father of the Cato Trail Blazer Snowmobile Club.
He is predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Joyce who passed in 2014, and his brother Frederick Snow.
Survived by his children, Terry (Pat Borza) Snow, Debbie (Roger) Davis, Edward Snow, Pamela (Jim Gallagher) Sperling, brother, Kenneth Snow, grandchildren, Marsha, Tj, Nick, Scott, Laura, Sandra, Victoria, Holly, and Chris, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson, as well as several friends, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services. Burial will take place at the Cato Union Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com
