MEXICO — Donald C. MacDougall, 68, of Mexico, New York, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.
He was born in Fulton, New York, son of the late Clifford and Catherine Ryan MacDougall. He worked as a Laborer-Millwright for Local No. 1163, Syracuse, New York.
He was a lifetime member of the Mexico VFW Edick-Hamlink Post No. 369 Auxiliary and the Oswego American Legion.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Catherine MacDougall, and his brothers, Raymond and Randy.
Donald is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Mowry MacDougall; his children, Jeff MacDougall of Rome, New York; Brett (Chastity) MacDougall of Fulton, New York; Scott (Karin) Parkhurst, of Mexico, New York; and Timothy (Ashley) Parkhurst of New Haven, New York; seven grandchildren; his sister, Tammy (Victor) Ladd of Mexico, New York; and “daughter, Danielle Hotaling”; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the North Volney Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, New York.
Online condolences:
Commented