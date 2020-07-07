HURLEY, New York — Domenic R. Castaldo, 85, of Hurley, New York, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Mr. Castaldo was born in Oswego, son of the late Domenic and Anna (Sperino) Castaldo. He attended Oswego High School, Clarkson University, and served in the United States Navy prior to moving to Hurley, to work for IBM Kingston. He retired after 30 years from IBM Kingston as the General Manager of Asia-Pacific Independent Business Unit, Tokyo Japan.
Mr. Castaldo was very active in his community. He was a founding member of the Morgan Hill Gun Club, as well as the West Hurley Rescue Squad. He served as a lector of St. John’s Church in West Hurley, and also taught Catechism Class for the parish.
Over the years, Mr. Castaldo served as Chairman of the Hurley Planning Board, belonged to the Hurley Fire department, the American Legion, and volunteered with the local Boy Scouts, and the Hurley Little League. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club.
Mr. Castaldo enjoyed piloting his plane, fishing, skiing, traveling the globe, and riding his Harley, with Rosie on the back. He will be buried on what would have been their 67th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Castaldo is survived by his wife of 67 years, Roseanne Clark Castaldo, and their children, Domenic (Diana) Castaldo of Virginia; Thomas (Jannina) Castaldo of North Carolina; Roseanne (Russell) Walker of Virginia, Francis (Andrea) Castaldo of Colorado; Donna (Edward) Fritz of West Hurley, New York; Karen (Thomas) Stewart of Lake Katrine, New York; and Joseph (Lisa) Castaldo of Clifton, Park, New York; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joseph Castaldo of Oswego.
He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Ann Castaldo and Celia Godici, and his brothers Angelo Castaldo, James Castaldo, Samuel Castaldo, the Rev. Raymond Castaldo, Richard Castaldo and Louis Castaldo.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church, Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego. Please note that face masks will be required. Visitors will be invited in as others exit to remain within the limited capacity per NYS mandates.
If you are planning on attending the funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Church, you need to call the rectory 315-343-2160 and register your name and telephone number.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
