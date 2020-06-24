With heavy hearts we announce on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., the passing of Diane Martin in Orlando, Florida. She passed peacefully after a long battle with lung cancer.
Diane was born on Oct. 25, 1946 in Fulton, New York, and was the daughter of the late Betty and August Paternoster.
She married David J. Martin in September 1969.
Diane grew up in and attended Oswego High School where she was senior homecoming queen and noted as a leader. Thereafter she was employed at GE in Syracuse, as a young mother worked at McDonough, McCormack and Wright as an insurance agent followed by employment at Parents of Children with Special needs and Diment Construction.
Being a mother was where she shined, whether it was her children or another that needed a kind word or impartial ear, she was a fierce advocate of her family and cherished her lifelong friends.
In her retirement years she spent her time in her homes in Oswego and in Orlando.
She is survived by her husband, David; two children, Nichole and Chad; and siblings Darlene Frey Dunsmoor, Tom Frey, Tim Frey of Oswego, New York, and David Paternoster of Jacksonville, Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Oswego. Due to Covid restrictions, time and location are to be determined and announcements will be made via Facebook at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and requests that in lieu of any flowers or gifts please consider donating to American Cancer Society.
Commented