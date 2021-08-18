Diane M. McLenna, 78, went to be with the Lord and Savior with her daughter by her side on Aug. 15, 2021.
Born in Johnson City, New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Stojek) Barina. She graduated from Johnson City School District and went on to be a secretary for I.T.T. and Eagle Beverage.
Diane enjoyed gardening, canning, arts and crafts, cooking, crocheting. She adored her kitties and grand dog, “Boston.”
Diane was devoted to the Blessed Mother at Sacred Heart of Jesus and member of St. Stephen’s Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Diane is survived by her daughter; Janine McLenna of Oswego, a brother Richard Barina, of Florida, step granddaughter Bianca Scaglione, and step grandson; Desi Scaglione, both from CA., her Aunt; Charlotte MaLuchnik of Johnson City, NY, Uncles Joseph Stojek, from PA, and Julian Stojek, from N.C., nieces Christina Barina Zweig, and her children; Adrian and Cole, Amy Barina Brewer, and her daughter, Katryanna, from Florida.
She is predeceased by her husband, Neil E. McLenna in (2014), a step daughter; Lauren E. Scaglione (2007), a stepson; Lane E. McLenna (2005).
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Mass Cards in her name be sent to Christ the Good Shepherd.
Nelson Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
