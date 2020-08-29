OSWEGO — Diane M. Kunzwiler, 81, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020 at the St. Luke Health Services.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Fred and Eileen (Drake) Hanley.
Diane was a graduate of the Oswego High School and was a homemaker.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, William Kunzwiler; two daughters, Laurie (Larry) Dawson of Oswego and Theresa (Joe) Dunsmore of Oswego; a son, Fran (Karen) Kunzwiler of Virginia; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
