Diane Louise Germain, 89, of Oswego, NY, entered her eternal resting place with Jesus on September 29, 2021, with many of her beloved family members by her side.
Diane was born on February 12, 1932, to Joseph and Helen Pullen. She married her sweetheart “Artie” at the young age of 19 and together, for over 70 years, they made a beautiful life for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During that time, she so loved going out dancing with Artie and socializing with her many friends. Diane can be described by her family members as “loving” “accepting” “genuine” “fun” “feisty” “sassy” and “hilarious.” Diane never met a stranger, and when you were with her, you knew you would have an amazing time, filled with great conversations, that would leave you with wonderful memories. She loved camping at Brennan’s Beach, which is a treasured memory for many members of her family, who continue the tradition. She enjoyed Swedish weaving, crocheting, knitting, and reading. But, what she enjoyed most was her family and time spent together.
She is survived by her soulmate of 74 years, Arthur Germain, of Oswego; her sister, Sheila Pullen Weigelt, of Oswego, NY; her brother Jerry Pullen of Simi Valley, CA; her children Dan (Marie) Germain of Zephyrhills, FL, and Forestport, NY, Donna Hanson of Angier, NC, Jeffrey (Cindy) Germain of Merritt Island, FL, and LuAnn (Brett) Somers of Oswego, NY; 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Calling hours will be held Monday, October 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, at the Oswego Alliance Church 371 Thompson Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
