SCRIBA — Dennis P. Rogers, 78, a resident of Scriba, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 10, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Kansas City, Kansas, he was the son of the late Jessie David and Katherine ( Manczuk ) Rogers and had attended schools in Kansas City.
He was the owner and operator of Rogers Agriculture Drainage Systems in Scriba.
Dennis was a veteran of the United States Marines serving from 1959-1963.
He was a long time member of the New Haven Community Alliance Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, the former Janet Smiedy; four children, Micki (Bud) Losurdo of Scriba, Dani (Charles) Yablonski of New Haven, Toni (Patrick) Norton of Scriba, and Steven (Tyran Powers) Rogers of Fulton; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren
He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Gunya of Mission, Kansas.
Surviving are his brothers and sisters, David Rogers of Sumpter, South Carlina; Bonnie Clair of Kansas City, Kansas; Randy Rogers of Lacygne, Kansas; Kathy O’nash of Lawrence, Kansas; Rob Rogers of Parkville, Missouri; and Wayne Rogers of Lees Summit, Mossouri.
Janet and her children would like to offer Floor 7 B and Team Red of the Syracuse VA a heartfelt thank you for their support of Dennis and our family during this difficult time. They went above and beyond to get him home so that we could be with him, and for that we are forever grateful.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Veteran Support Services.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
Commented