Dennis N. Barry, 72 of Syracuse passed away Thursday March 26 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, Dennis was the son of the late John and Helen O’Neill Barry.
Until his retirement, Mr. Barry had been employed as a laborer on various construction projects throughout Central New York and was a member of Laborer’s Local Union 633. Previously he had been employed as a welder.
Dennis was a Vietman War Veteran who served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Wainright.
Dennis was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and was a huge fan of Bob Dylan. He was a diehard NY Yankees and Syracuse University Athletics fan and loved all things sports related.
Dennis is survived by two sons Ryan (Carrie) Barry of Clinton, Sean Barry of Liverpool, his former wife Denise of Liverpool, one brother William (Jeanette) Barry of Florida, two sisters Mary (Ernest) Bellardini of Oswego and Linda Garafalo-Hayes of Illinois; two grandsons, Jacob and Jack of Clinton and several nieces and nephews scattered throughout the US and Ireland.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barry was predeceased by siblings Evelyn (Hutcheson), Nancy (Piazza), Kathleen (McDonough), John, Kevin, Joseph, and Gerald.
The family wishes to thank Nicole Clark of Catholic Charities and VA hospital staff including Ben Rowe and David Carr for the care and assistance they provided to Dennis.
Contributions in Dennis’s memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, 1654 West Onondaga St. Syracuse, NY 13204 or the American Cancer Society 6725 Lyons St. East Syracuse, NY 13057, or a charity of your choice.
Calling hours and a Memorial Mass will be held at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
