It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis M. Kenney, 80, of Baldwinsville, New York, shares his passing on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after a 10-month battle with cancer.
Mr. Kenney died peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, surrounded by love with family by his side.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York on June 20, 1940 to Vincent and Johanna (Cody) Kenney and graduated from Bay Shore High-School in 1958.
Mr. Kenney received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport, master’s degree from Buffalo State University and Chief School Officer’s certification at SUNY Oswego. He began his teaching career at Niagara-Wheatfield in 1964, teaching fifth and sixth grade, and coached JV football and JV basketball.
In 1971, he and his wife Nancy and four children moved to Hannibal, New York, and he became Principal of Fairley Elementary School. In 1974, he was appointed Elementary Supervisor and Principal of Cayuga Street School. In this position, he wrote federal programs and negotiated various contracts within the district. In 1979 he was appointed Acting Superintendent by the Board of Education. In 1996, he was appointed Assistant Superintendent.
Upon his retirement in 1998, he was honored by the Hannibal School District by having one of the school buildings named after him. That building today is called Dennis M. Kenney Middle School.
After his retirement from the Hannibal Central School District, he worked for the State Education Department through BOCES, evaluating schools within the state and mentoring new Principals within Oswego County.
Mr. Kenney was an active member of the Hannibal Kiwanis Club, serving as Treasurer, Secretary and President. He also served as a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish Council and a past member of the ELKS and Ancient Order of Hibernians. Mr. Kenney was also past President of the Sanborn-Pekin Jaycees.
He was an avid golfer and charter member of Griffin’s Greens, presently known as Stone Creek. For the past 20 years, he and his wife would leave central New York during the winter months for North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and returned to Radisson in Baldwinsville for the summer. Win or lose, his love for the Syracuse Orange never wavered for almost 50 years, as both a basketball and football season ticket holder. His favorite day of the year was St. Patrick’s Day!
Mr. Kenney was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Woodrow Wilkins, brother James Kenney and sister Eileen Wilkins.
He adored his family and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy A. (Supple) Kenney; children and grandchildren, Colleen Kenney (Logan, Liam and Riley), Tim and Patty Kenney (Jenna and Matthew), Brian Kenney and Lori Keene (Spencer), Kristen and Brian Caruana (Julia and Dominic), Kelly and Todd James (Anna, Luke, Alexander); two brothers, Daniel (Kathleen) Wilkins and Kevin Wilkins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins along with numerous extended family members.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corner, 3541 state Route 31, Baldwinsville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, in St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, 47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville, and will be streamed live (https://www.stmarysbville.org/live-stream).
The Rite of Committal and burial will take place at the Hannibal Village Cemetery, 304 Church St., (entrance on the corner of state Route 3 and West Street) Hannibal. Social Distancing will be observed. No hugs and no flowers, please.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Dollars for Scholars at Hannibal Central School District, 928 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY 13074; the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal, NY 13074; or the Food Bank of CNY, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209.
The family would like to thank Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY, especially, Dr. Anita Pudusseri Beth Connelly, PA and Robin Neider, RN and St. Joseph’s Hospital, Unit 3-2 for their exceptional care.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
