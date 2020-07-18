Dennis J. Smith

Dennis “Denny” John Smith, 63, passed on July 11, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Syracuse, New York, to Raymond and Betty (Hanus) Smith. As a child, Dennis was best known for his incredible ability as a swimmer. He could do “full-gainers,” 1 1/2 flips, and kick a 10-ft high ceiling like no one else. He and his siblings “ruled the river”! From bridge jumping, to riding the rapids, he did it all! It was like watching the Olympics when he was there!
Dennis graduated from JCB High School in Phoenix, New York, and enlisted in the Army following in his family’s footsteps. After leaving the Army, he settled back home in upstate New York where he married Rose (Jones) and had his beloved children.
In adulthood, he enjoyed playing in horseshoe and football leagues with his family and friends. He eventually moved to South Carolina to be near his son and grandchildren Kallie and Carson.
A simple man with a servant’s heart, he was always finding a way to give more than he had. With his fun sense of humor, Denny was a friend to everyone he met.
Dennis is survived by his children, Ray (Jamie), Greg and Chad (Beverly) Smith; grandchildren Kallie, Carson, Tanner, and Asher; five brothers, Scott (Jean), Timothy, Thomas, Randy (Cheryl) and Mike (Debbie); and three sisters; Sherry, Pam Matney and Arla Tweedy; and his beloved sweetheart, Margie.
He was predeceased by his mother, father and brothers Raymond and Johnny.
A celebration of Denny’s life is planned for the summer of 2021 Fulton, New York.
