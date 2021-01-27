OSWEGO — Denise L. Durval, 63, a resident of the Oswego area, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Charles Gibson and Hilda Woods and had attended Oswego schools.
Denise was a bartender at VFW Post No. 2320 who enjoyed bingo and shopping and loved to play Yahtzee.
Surviving are her four children, Rebecca (Mike) Rastley of Oswego, Sam (Brandi) Durval, Andy (Penny) Durval of Oswego and Emily Durval of Oswego; two brothers, Jan Gibson of Oswego and Charles Gibson of Oswego; three sisters, Cindy Beshures of Scriba, Megan Tesoriero of Albany and Dawn Eckenroth of Connecticut; 11 grandchildren who were her life and greatest joys, and two great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Sam Durval, brother, Mark Gibson and two sisters, Sharon Merritt and Gail Gibson
Friends may call at Dowdle Funeral Home from 4 -7 p.m. Thursday.
New York state mandates social distancing and facial masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. Fifth St., Oswego N.Y. 13126.
