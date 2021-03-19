Debra Littlefield

OSWEGO — Debra Sharkey Littlefield, 59, of Oswego, died Monday evening, March 15, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Margaret “Jane” Woods Sharkey.
Debra was employed by the Oswego Hospital Physical Therapy department for 38 years.
She graduated from Oswego High School class of 1979. On May 22, 1993, Aug. 30, 1994, and July 29, 1996 respectively, she gave birth to three sons.
Debra was always the life of the party, always having a good time, and always making people laugh. She had many interests. She bowled on several women’s teams, enjoyed going to the Oswego Speedway, and was an avid Syracuse Orange and New York Yankees fan.
More than anything, she loved to be with her family. Whether it be going to the races, going to a ball game, talking to her mother and sisters on the phone, going to weddings, shopping with her nieces, spending time with her great-nieces and great-nephews, renovating her home, or swimming in the pool with her husband, her two sons, and her dog Cooper, she loved doing things with her family. An extraordinary mother, wife, daughter, and sister, family was everything to Deb.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Erin Littlefield; two sons, Michael (Allison) Littlefield of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Nicole) Littlefield of Christchurch, New Zealand; three sisters, Cherie (Craig) Danzer of Oswego, Patti Sharkey of New Jersey and Lori Sharkey of Oswego; three brothers, Ronald (Brenda) Sharkey, William (Janet) Sharkey and Dale (Colleen) Sharkey, all of Oswego, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Debra was predeceased by one son, Andrew Littlefield, and a brother, Gary Sharkey.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, followed by a private memorial service that will be livestreamed on the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home Facebook page at 7 p.m.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
