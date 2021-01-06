It is with immense sorrow to announce that Dean W. Brownell passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse, New York.
He was born June 10, 1953 in Gloversville, New York to Joyce Brownell and the late Woodrow Brownell.
Dean is survived by his adoring wife of 43 years, Judy (Krakowka); and his three loving children, Kevin, Amy and Amanda. He is also survived by his mother, Joyce Brownell; his brother, Wade Brownell; and his sister, Jill Drabot.
Dean was a professionally trained chef at the Culinary Institute of America. He also spent more than 20 years as a patented scientist at Bristol Myers Squibb. Most recently, Dean earned a degree in accounting from Oswego State University and worked for H&R Block.
Dean was best known as an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved the game of golf and you could often find him out on the range with his beloved children. When not on the course you could find Dean in the kitchen creating masterful dishes that would rival the best Iron Chefs of America.
Private services will be held for the family at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Oswego, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Stone Creek Inclusive Golf Program, P.O. Box 126 Oswego, NY 13126; or a charity of your choice in his name.
