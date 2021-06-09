David W. King

OSWEGO — David Wayne King, 61, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 at University Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer, with the love of his life holding his hand.
Born on Dec. 28, 1959, David was the youngest child of Frank and Rita King. A life-long resident of Oswego, David was a friend to many, many folks.
He was employed at the Oswego Hospital for many years. He enjoyed hunting, traveling with his wife across the country and was a civil war buff. David was also a member of the Elks, Hibernians, American Legion and VFW.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linda (Loomis) King; three brothers and one sister, Barbra (Danny) Hanley, Robert (Carol) King, Jim (Nancy) King and Michael King; and many nieces and nephews who he adored. He is also survived by his three-step children, Ronald (Olinda) LaBeef, Donald (Lori) LaBeef and Michele (Robert) Earl; and his grandchildren, Mikey LaBeef, Alex (Emily) Labeef, Rj LaBeef, Gena LaBeef, Mitch LaBeef, Maddie LaBeef, Marcus (Lauren) Earl and Jonathan Earl.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Dowdle Funeral Home, 154 E. Fourth St., Oswego.
The family will also be hosting a Celebration of Life at 2p.m. on Saturday, June 12, at 6 Merrick St., Oswego. David always enjoyed events with his family and friends. So please, join us in celebration. He will be there with us in spirit!
