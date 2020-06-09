VOLNEY — David R. Sachel, 61, of Volney, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Oswego Hospital. He was born in 1958, in Germany, a son to the late James and Phyllis Lord Sachel.
Dave was a graduate of Mexico Academy & Central Schools in 1977. He retired from Bresee Chevrolet in Liverpool as a salesman.
Dave was a member of Oswego Elks Lodge No. 271. He was an avid Syracuse Orange fan and believed in enjoying life to the fullest. Dave lived by the motto, you work hard, you play hard.
He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 36 years, Linda; two children, Erin Sachel of Fulton and Lucas (Bethany) Sachel of Pendleton; four grandchildren, Kobe, Kamryn, Andrew and Nathan; and his dog, Spanky.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, where we will be limited to 10 visitors at a time in the building.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.
