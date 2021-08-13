David M. ‘Kinger’ Kingsley, 33 of Oswego passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning.
David was born in Oswego and was the son of Lori Kingsley and Ronald Hauswrith.
Mr. Kingsley was a life resident of Oswego and was educated in Oswego Schools.
He had been employed at several local restaurants in Oswego as a cook.
He is survived by his mother Lori Kingsley of Oswego, his father, Ronald Hauswrith of Alabama, his maternal grandmother Jean Kingsley of Oswego, one daughter, Taylor Kingsley of Fulton, two sons, Connor Kingsley of Oswego, Cameron Kingsley of Fulton and several aunts uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will take place in Trinity United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15 with a refreshment reception to follow in St. Luke Apts. Community Room, located at 131 W. First St. Oswego.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
