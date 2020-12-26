David Jackson

FULTON — David J. Jackson, 82, of Fulton, died of Covid-19 Tuesday December 22, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.
Mr. Jackson was born in Syracuse to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Perkins) Jackson.
Mr. Jackson served in the United States Navy during the Korean and Vietnam War(s). He retired from Carrier Corp., where he was the head of expeditions.
He was a member of the Eastwood American Legion post 1276.
Mr. Jackson enjoyed reading, fishing and intellectual debates. He loved the water and swimming.
He was predeceased by his son, Phillip (1979), and his sister, Virginia Jackson Calkins (2002).
He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Barbara Siver of Fulton; his children, Marla Kay Dusharm, David (Julie), Clifford (Susan), Bryan, Shawn, Lynne (Peter) Rotunno, Tim, Jayme, Jeanne, Marianne, Morgan Snyder and Corey. In addition, there are 31 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Jackson and sisters, Dorothy Jackson Palmoski, Kathy Jackson, and Michelle Jackson Capp.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Holy Trinity Church.
Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Arrangements are in care Sugar Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that individuals wear their masks, and protect others and the community from this unforgiving virus.
