David Jackson

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing for the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.