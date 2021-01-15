OSWEGO — David J. Wahrendorf, 68, of Oswego, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Jan. 13, 2021.
Born on July 19, 1952, Dave was one of five children born to the late Clifford and Virginia (Sereno) Wahrendorf.
He attended Oswego High School and graduated in 1970. In January of 1974, he joined his father and brother in the Oswego Fire Department. On June 25, 1977, he married the love of his life, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” White. After 25 years of service, Dave retired from the fire service in 1999. Shortly after his retirement he began a second career at American Airlines at Hancock Airport, where he was employed for 11 years.
In addition to his professional careers, Dave and his wife Kathy had many business ventures. Most notably was Wahrendorf’s diner located on Bridge Street in Oswego, which was a family business. Pies were baked daily by his mother-in-law Veronica White and his mother Virginia, and often you would find Dave himself at the grill cooking. His other businesses included Ryan’s Café in Fulton and the Patch in Oswego, where Dave and Kathy hosted great local musicians and met many of their closest friends.
Dave enjoyed playing basketball from a very young age until knee surgeries ended his adult city league career. He also loved watching the Oswego State men’s basketball team with his wife and family. Dave’s favorite sport to watch was boxing, and he made annual trips to the hall of fame in Verona, New York. Dave found a great deal of strength through his illness by looking to his idol, boxer Muhammad Ali.
Dave is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy (White) Wahrendorf; his three children Emily Wahrendorf, David Wahrendorf, and Vanessa Wahrendorf; his three brothers, Clifford (Bonnie) Wahrendorf, Donald (Laurie) Wahrendorf and Brad Wahrendorf; a sister, Carol (Phillip) Carroll; lastly, by his five grandchildren who were the light of his life — Josselyn, Miley, Callisandra, Kelsey and Audrianna. Dave leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as other close family members.
Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Nelson Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks will be required.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at St. Mary’s Church, Oswego. Those wishing to attend may register at the door.
Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Commented