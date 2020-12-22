OSWEGO TOWN — David C. Farley, 79, of Oswego Town, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of Charles A. and Sylvia (Pryor) Farley.
After attending schools in Oswego and graduating Fulton High, he delivered milk and worked at Nestle Chocolate Works. He briefly worked in construction, helping to build SUNY Oswego’s “new campus.” He went into the Insurance field with Prudential in 1967. In 1979, he moved back to Oswego and opened his Prudential Insurance branch, working there for more than 30 years.
Dave enjoyed spending time with his sons buying and selling cars. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed attending the local races and following NASCAR. Dave was a friend to all, always with a smile and a generous heart. His greatest joy was his family. He lit up whenever he received a visitor, and he made sure everyone knew how special they were to him. He was incredibly proud of his daughter and sons and treated their spouses like his own children. He had the great pleasure of spending quality time with his grandchildren and enjoyed his great-grandchildren growing and changing with every visit.
In 1961, he married Sheila Grant and had three children, Scott Farley (Carol Carter) of Oswego, Steven Farley of Cicero, and Kimberly (Joe) Bateman of Hannibal. He is also survived by a brother, Stewart (Anne) Farley of Florida; sisters Charlotte Bracy of Fulton, Janette (Dean) White of Florida, and Christine (Steve) Montgomery of Florida; grandchildren, Jessica, David, Michelle, Christin, Katie, and Aric and Alissa (and their mother, Christine); 12 great-grandchildren; and a dear friend Mary Bonney.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sue Dawson Farley, and siblings John Farley and Joan Miller.
Calling hours will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, with a service to follow at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. NYS guidelines of social distancing and masks will be required.
Spring burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery.
