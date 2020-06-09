SCRIBA — David “Bucky” J. Lavery Jr., 83, of Scriba, passed away on June 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late David J. Lavery Sr. and Victoria (Siembor) Lavery. He attended Oswego schools and graduated from Oswego High School. Bucky was married to his wife Mimi for 58 years and together raised their family.
Bucky retired from the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 73 as their business agent and administrator in 2000. He loved boating and was an outdoorsman who also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to golf and looked forward to his trips to the casino. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He was a life member of the Elks.
Bucky was the last original member of the Tini Time Sportsman Club and was also a member of the Softball Hall of Fame. He was an all-star athlete in high school. Bucky played on the football team and scored a touch down in every game throughout his senior season.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise (Charlie) O’Connor of Oswego; his sons, Jeffrey (Brenda) Lavery of Scriba, Patrick (Kelly) Lavery of Cape Coral, Florida, and Michael (Rebecca) Lavery of Scriba; a brother, Thomas Lavery; three sisters, Sarah Jane Lavery, Patricia (Robert) Thomas and Eileen (Michael) Goldych; sister-in-law Ava Lavery; 11 grandchildren, David O’Connor, Erin O’Connor Goldman, Greg (Kyla) Lavery, Kristina (Mike) Goodman, Timothy O’Connor, Bryan Lavery, Daniel Lavery, Kevin O’Connor, Alayna (Elias) New, Julia Lavery and Michele Lavery; eight great-grandchildren, Ella O’Connor, Owen Goldman, Callen O’Connor, Catherine Goldman, Grady Goodman, Madelyn Lavery, Maya Lavery and Jordynn New; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Miriam “Mimi” Lavery in 2013 and his son David Lavery III in 1958. He was also predeceased by a brother Owen “Butch” Lavery and sisters Kathleen Chandler, Joanne Leithner and Maureen Donovan.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Friday, June 12, at Christ the Good Shepherd, 50 E. Mohawk St., Oswego. Please call the church office at 315-343-2160 to register if you plan to attend. The mass will be professionally streamed and can be found on YouTube at Kyle Ridlon Productions.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
There will be drive by calling hours from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Those attending must remain in their vehicles.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in David’s name to Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.
