FULTON — Daurice L. Burdekin, 81, of Fulton, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital at Community General, Syracuse.
Mrs. Burdekin was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Leslie and Helen (Wells) Wilcox. She remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life.
Mrs. Burdekin worked for more than 20 years as a pharmacy technician with Hargraves Pharmacy, Fulton. She was a life member of Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, a social member of Fulton Polish Home and a longtime communicant of State Street Methodist Church, Fulton.
Mrs. Burdekin loved to spend time with family and friends, golf, hunt, fish, and winter in Florida with her husband.
She was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Johnson.
Mrs. Burdekin is survived by her husband of 57 years, James E. Burdekin of Fulton; their children, Gary (Sherry) Burdekin of New Mexico, Laurie Jo (Curt) Sheckles of Alabama, Todd (Edith) Burdekin of Fulton, Lynn (Eric Grant) Burns of Martville and Amy LeBlanc of Oswego; her sister, Kathleen Wilcox of Fulton; five grandchildren, Lucas Burdekin, Makayla Jones, Jamie Burdekin, Mandi Paquette and Gage LeBlanc; three great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
Due to capacity limits, the funeral service is by invitation only Saturday at noon with Pastor Jeff Hodge officiating.
Burial will be private.
Calling hours will be held from 10-11:50 a.m. Saturday at Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. South, Fulton. Facial masks, hand sanitizing, and guests will be invited in as others exit adhering to the NYS capacity limits.
