Daniel F. Mahoney, 77 of Oswego passed away Thursday morning at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of Ella Mae Mahoney.
Mr. Mahoney was the husband of Suzanne Himes Mahoney.
He had been employed for many years as a Mechanic with the Oswego County Sheriff Department and also worked the Sheriff’s Special Forces Marine unit on Weekends. He retired in 2005. Prior to his employment with the county he worked for several years at Big Ben Ford in Oswego.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one son Shawn (Sherry) Mahoney of Minetto, one daughter, Barbara Mahoney Witek of Liverpool, one sister Judy Healy of Canandaigua, two grandchildren, Riley Mahoney and Devon Mahoney, several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday July 31 from 4-6 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. NYS guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
