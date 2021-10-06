Daniel A. Kelly Jr., 61, of Jensen Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 15, 2021.
Daniel was born on Oct. 11, 1959 to Daniel and Norma Kelly in Massena, NY. After graduating from Alexander High School in 1978 he went on to study Industrial Electronics at SUNY Alfred, He had a long career in nuclear power primarily as an instruments and controls technician at James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant while residing in Pulaski.
After retirement in 2014 Daniel earned his license as a private pilot and spent many hours in the air. He enjoyed seven blissful years of retirement life on his own terms, spending the majority of them in Jensen Beach, FL.
Daniel was predeceased by his father, sister Leigh Anne, and brother Bruce. He is survived by his mother, brothers Mike (Ellie) and Bernie, daughters Megan (Megan), Melissa, and Maria, grandchildren Adelaide, Joseph, Bryce, Corbin; and countless friends who were as dear to him as family.
A memorial service will be held at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. in Mexico, NY on Oct. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m.
A willfully happy man, he lived life fully, loved unconditionally, and gave his all to everything he did. Dan leaves behind an enduring legacy of forgiveness and kindness that touched all who knew him. It’s my hope that this is what lives on in our memories. You’re dearly missed dad.
