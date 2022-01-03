Daisy M. Hort, 94, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
She was born in 1927, in Waverly, NY, as a daughter to the late Carl and Elsie Niederberger Starck.
Daisy worked as a LPN for many years at several places, including, Oswego Hospital, Pontiac Nursing Home and Michaud Nursing Home, before starting her career in home health care for many families in the local area.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 77 years, George Hort in 2020; son, William Henry Hort in 1991, and four siblings.
Daisy is survived by her two children, JoAnn Lower of Sylvan Beach and George (Shelly) Hort of Oswego; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Thomas Edmister as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oswego.
Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.