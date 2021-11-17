On Saturday, November 6th, 2021, Cyndy H. Babcock entered the gates of Heaven and was granted her angel wings peacefully with loved ones by her side. Those that cleared her path to heaven were her father, mother, and beloved dog Niki. Cyndy was born to George Babcock and Mary Louise (Bourcy) Babcock on May 29th, 1950, in Oswego New York.
Cyndy was a life resident of Oswego, NY, and a lifelong parishioner of St. Peters church. After high school she had various jobs. One that gave her the most satisfaction was driving school bus. She loved spending time with children and her co-workers. Cyndy’s work ethic set the bar high, and her loyalty and dedication were unwavering.
After traveling to the Dominican Republic several times with family and friends, Cyndy fell in love with the ocean, the sun, and the sand. She was proud of her green thumb, and her 32 house plants and had a passionate love affair with pizza.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Cyndy. She especially cherished the time she spent with close friends; they were her family. She loved reminiscing and laughing about their youth and all their “shenanigans” (you all know who you are). She always felt blessed to have such wonderful friends.
Never having children of her own, nothing made Cyndy prouder or to feel more loved than being called “Aunt CeeCee.” Cyndy loved easily and was a dedicated Aunt. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy; they lit up her life as if they were her own. Kelly, being the first born, when Cyndy was just a child herself, became much more than her niece, she was a lifelong best friend and most certainly part of the “shenanigans”.
Family was everything to Cyndy and she is survived by to two brothers and two sisters: George Babcock (Margaret), Lewis Babcock (Susan), Sharon (Babcock) Johnson (Richard), and Dorothy (Babcock) Castaldo (Louis). Cyndy also leaves behind several loving cousins and her beloved dog Jeter.
Cyndy was kind, mild mannered, and a wonderful spirit, full of joy. Her pleasant personality and laughter were contagious to everyone, and she will never be forgotten. Her loving heart leaves behind a beacon of light for all of us.
A celebration of life Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Peters Church at 10 a.m.. Our family would like to express our appreciation to the Oswego Paramedics and the Oswego Hospital ER nurses and doctors.
We would like to express our gratitude to the wonderful nurses and doctors at the Westchester Medical Center and to Dr. Carlos Dator and Theresa Scanlon for their friendship and guidance.
