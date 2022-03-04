Curtis Francis Kimball, 52, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Schenectady, NY, to Betty Brown and Charles Kimball, the youngest of three sons (Ronald [Carolyn] & Charles Jr. [Karen]).
Curtis was a natural-born leader, and always happy to lend an ear. The type of person who would give the very shirt off his back to any and all. He didn’t collect things, but instead stories and friends everywhere he went. His time in Fulton was highlighted by over 10 years on the board of the Fulton Softball league and 30 years as a coach and player, as well as working for the city in the recreation department. The last 8 years of his life was spent with family in Fort Worth, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bobbie Jo (Ditton) Kimball, and dedicated his life to his six children: Curtis Jr. (Chelsea), Tabbatha, Michael, Dallas, Cody (Justine), and Ryan Kimball.; and ten loving grandchildren: Emma, Collin, Hannah, Alexander, Addison, Annabelle, Parker, Hazel, Harper, and Bodhi.
In lieu of services, there will be a benefit softball tournament in honor of him this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.