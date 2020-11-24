Craig R. Smith

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL. — Craig Richard Smith (DJ Smithmix), 58, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2020.
He was born in Fulton, New York, attended Liverpool High School and studied at Syracuse University. Craig worked as a security guard at Catholic Charities for numerous years and was best known for his influential business as the notorious DJ Smithmix.
Craig eventually manifested his dreams to move down to Florida and spend the rest of his days on the beach. He found peace and tranquility with his dog spending time outdoors. You often could find him with a gigantic smile and feel his laughter radiate from the other room. Throughout his years he created an enormous circle of close friends who grew to become his family.
Craig was a one of a kind music mastermind who knew how to play the most righteous beats at all the right times. He made connections all over the world with his passion for music, especially the Cocteau Twins. He leaves behind a fabulous music legacy that we will carry on through the mix tapes of our lives.
He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his parents, Stanley and Judith Smith of Summerfield, Florida; three sisters, Lisa Smith of Cicero, New York; Kelly Smith of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Heather Smith of Fulton, New York; two brothers, Richard (Tracy) Smith of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Scott (Julie) Smith of New Port Richie, Florida; four aunts; as well as his three nieces, five nephews, two great-nieces and many friends.
Keep spinning those groovy tunes in his memory!
Private family services will be held.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Craig’s name to CNY SPCA 5878 E. Malloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211 or 315-748-8889.
Commented